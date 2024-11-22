Left Menu

Tragic End in Malda: Teen's Reel Shooting Turns Fatal

A tragic accident occurred in Malda, West Bengal, where 13-year-old Safiul Islam died after being accidentally shot while making social media reels with a handgun. The police are investigating the incident, focusing on the origin of the weapon and the involvement of a detained minor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:12 IST
In a tragic incident in Malda district, West Bengal, a 13-year-old student lost his life after being accidentally shot while filming social media reels with a handgun. The police reported that this unfortunate event unfolded in the Kaliachak area on Thursday afternoon.

Safiul Islam was on the roof of his Srirampur residence when the 7 mm improvised pistol went off, piercing his skull. Neighbors and family members, alerted by the gunshot, rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Authorities have detained another minor believed to be a friend of the deceased. The police are now investigating the source of the sophisticated pistol and examining the involvement of the detained minor who was reportedly at the scene during the incident.

