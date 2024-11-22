Tragic End in Malda: Teen's Reel Shooting Turns Fatal
A tragic accident occurred in Malda, West Bengal, where 13-year-old Safiul Islam died after being accidentally shot while making social media reels with a handgun. The police are investigating the incident, focusing on the origin of the weapon and the involvement of a detained minor.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Malda district, West Bengal, a 13-year-old student lost his life after being accidentally shot while filming social media reels with a handgun. The police reported that this unfortunate event unfolded in the Kaliachak area on Thursday afternoon.
Safiul Islam was on the roof of his Srirampur residence when the 7 mm improvised pistol went off, piercing his skull. Neighbors and family members, alerted by the gunshot, rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.
Authorities have detained another minor believed to be a friend of the deceased. The police are now investigating the source of the sophisticated pistol and examining the involvement of the detained minor who was reportedly at the scene during the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Bold IT Vision: The Next Indian Silicon Valley?
Criminal Cases and Crorepatis: The Hidden Faces of West Bengal Bypolls
Database Error Leads to Latvian Player's Accidental Inclusion in Germany's Nations League Squad
CCTV Surveillance Introduced in West Bengal MBBS Exams
Tragic Accident: Young Boy's Life Cut Short by Open Drain in Delhi