Blinken Heads to Italy for Crucial G7 Talks Amid Global Tensions
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Italy for a Group of Seven meeting amid rising global tensions. The discussion will cover conflicts like Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Middle Eastern conflicts, and Indo-Pacific security. Blinken will also meet Pope Francis during this trip.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is set to travel to Italy this weekend to attend a Group of Seven meeting, according to the State Department. The trip comes amid escalating tensions related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
During last week's meeting, G7 leaders vowed to continue imposing severe penalties on Russia for its actions in Ukraine. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Kyiv through sanctions and other measures. In Italy, Blinken is expected to discuss various global issues, including conflicts in the Middle East, Russia's war in Ukraine, Indo-Pacific security, and crises in Haiti and Sudan.
Additionally, as part of his November 23-27 visit, Blinken plans to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican following the G7 discussions. Italy, which holds the G7's rotating presidency for 2024, is hosting the meeting that includes major powers such as the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and Britain.
(With inputs from agencies.)