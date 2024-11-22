Left Menu

Indigenous Leaders Urge Ban on Banks Backing Amazon Oil

The Wampis Nation in Peru urges UK lawmakers to ban banks supporting Amazon oil, citing environmental harm. This call comes amid revelations that HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, and Santander financed Petroperu's refinery that impacts forests. There have been numerous oil leaks, causing severe pollution in ancestral lands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:49 IST
Indigenous Leaders Urge Ban on Banks Backing Amazon Oil
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a poignant appeal, Indigenous leaders from the Wampis Nation in Peru have addressed UK lawmakers at the House of Commons to halt international banking support for Amazon oil ventures that damage their ancient rainforests.

The involvement of global financial giants HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, and Santander in financing Petroperu's refinery upgrade has attracted stiff criticism. The refinery processes oil transported via a vast pipeline plagued with leaks, raising alarms over persistent ecological and community harms.

Amidst growing environmental concerns, the Wampis leaders urge immediate action, highlighting the plight of their polluted fishing waters and demanding corporate accountability. British policymakers, including Baroness Ritchie, echo these sentiments, pressing for legislation to ensure businesses respect local rights and avoid ecological damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024