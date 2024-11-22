Indigenous Leaders Urge Ban on Banks Backing Amazon Oil

In a poignant appeal, Indigenous leaders from the Wampis Nation in Peru have addressed UK lawmakers at the House of Commons to halt international banking support for Amazon oil ventures that damage their ancient rainforests.

The involvement of global financial giants HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, and Santander in financing Petroperu's refinery upgrade has attracted stiff criticism. The refinery processes oil transported via a vast pipeline plagued with leaks, raising alarms over persistent ecological and community harms.

Amidst growing environmental concerns, the Wampis leaders urge immediate action, highlighting the plight of their polluted fishing waters and demanding corporate accountability. British policymakers, including Baroness Ritchie, echo these sentiments, pressing for legislation to ensure businesses respect local rights and avoid ecological damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)