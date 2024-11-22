Left Menu

EU Ready for Trade Tensions Under Trump 2.0

The European Union has expressed readiness to tackle potential trade tensions arising under Donald Trump's potential second administration. EU ambassador Jovita Neliupšienė emphasized the need for cooperation between the U.S., EU, and allied partners to address China's economic practices, in response to Trump's proposed tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The European Union is on alert as it prepares for possible trade tensions that might arise under the upcoming administration of Donald Trump, should he secure a second term. The EU's ambassador to the United States, Jovita Neliupšienė, underscored the union's readiness to respond effectively.

Speaking at a press briefing, Neliupšienė refrained from outlining specific strategies but reacted to Trump's intentions to levy tariffs between 10% and 20% on U.S. imports, which include goods from the EU. Her focus remained on the importance of continued cooperation among the U.S., EU, and other global trading allies.

Key in their approach will be addressing China's 'non-market economic practices,' with the EU urging collective efforts among affected nations to counterbalance these issues. The call for collaboration underlines the complexities of modern trade relations in a globalized economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

