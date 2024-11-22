Left Menu

U.S. Expands Import Ban Over Alleged Uyghur Forced Labor

The United States has intensified its stance against forced labor by banning imports from additional 30 Chinese firms linked to abuses of the Uyghur community. These restrictions target diverse goods, including metals, in a bid to prevent exploitative labor practices from infiltrating U.S. markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:56 IST
The United States has imposed further restrictions on imports from China, targeting 30 additional companies over allegations of forced labor involving Uyghurs. Announced in a recent government notice, the new bans include a variety of products ranging from tomato paste and walnuts to precious metals like gold and iron ore.

The companies implicated have been added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List. This list restricts the importation of goods linked to human rights abuses reportedly occurring in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. U.S. authorities accuse China of operating internment camps for Uyghurs and other minorities in this region, an accusation Beijing denies.

Since the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act became law in December 2021, over 100 companies have been added to this list. The latest inclusions involve 23 firms within the agricultural sector and others involved in mining and processing metals like copper and lithium. "Today's enforcement actions send a clear message: the United States will not tolerate forced labor in goods entering our markets," stated Robert Silvers, U.S. Homeland Security under secretary for policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

