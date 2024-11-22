Left Menu

Call for Separate Administrative Units Amidst Manipur's Ethnic Conflict

Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena urged the creation of separate administrative units for Meiteis and Kuki-Zos to address Manipur's ethnic conflict. He advocated for President's Rule and blamed the BJP-led government for not imposing it to maintain their image. MNF and Congress leaders called for peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 22-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 23:11 IST
Call for Separate Administrative Units Amidst Manipur's Ethnic Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to resolve ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena from Mizoram has proposed the establishment of separate administrative units for the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Vanlalvena, representing the BJP ally Mizo National Front, called for the ousting of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule as a preliminary measure to quell the violence that has resulted in over 250 fatalities since May of the previous year.

According to Vanlalvena, comprehensive studies and land demarcation by the Centre during the President's Rule could help manage the situation, as the ethnic violence has surpassed the control capabilities of the state government and police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024