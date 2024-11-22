Call for Separate Administrative Units Amidst Manipur's Ethnic Conflict
Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena urged the creation of separate administrative units for Meiteis and Kuki-Zos to address Manipur's ethnic conflict. He advocated for President's Rule and blamed the BJP-led government for not imposing it to maintain their image. MNF and Congress leaders called for peace talks.
In a bid to resolve ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena from Mizoram has proposed the establishment of separate administrative units for the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
Vanlalvena, representing the BJP ally Mizo National Front, called for the ousting of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's Rule as a preliminary measure to quell the violence that has resulted in over 250 fatalities since May of the previous year.
According to Vanlalvena, comprehensive studies and land demarcation by the Centre during the President's Rule could help manage the situation, as the ethnic violence has surpassed the control capabilities of the state government and police forces.

