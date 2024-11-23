Sectarian Strife Ignites Protests after Deadly Ambush in Northwest Pakistan

Tensions surged in northwest Pakistan, particularly in Kurram district, after a targeted ambush left 42 Shiite Muslims dead, including six women, sparking widespread protests and calls for justice. The victims were traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar when the assault occurred, leaving 20 others injured.

Unidentified gunmen unleashed bullets on the convoy, prompting anger and a demand for accountability across the restive tribal region. The Shiite community has announced a three-day mourning period, while locals took to the streets, defiantly chanting anti-government slogans and setting fire to checkpoints.

The area, historically marked by sectarian tensions, witnessed fresh Sunni and Shiite clashes following the incident. Police have not determined a motive or made arrests, complicating efforts to reduce recent sectarian violence exacerbated by a longstanding land dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)