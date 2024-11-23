Left Menu

Sectarian Strife Ignites Protests after Deadly Ambush in Northwest Pakistan

Tensions escalated in northwest Pakistan as protesters demanded justice following the attack on 42 Shiite Muslims traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar. The ambush, carried out by unidentified gunmen, is among the deadliest in the region's recent history. The tragedy sparked sectarian clashes, with calls for measures against perpetrators intensifying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 23-11-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:40 IST
Sectarian Strife Ignites Protests after Deadly Ambush in Northwest Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tensions surged in northwest Pakistan, particularly in Kurram district, after a targeted ambush left 42 Shiite Muslims dead, including six women, sparking widespread protests and calls for justice. The victims were traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar when the assault occurred, leaving 20 others injured.

Unidentified gunmen unleashed bullets on the convoy, prompting anger and a demand for accountability across the restive tribal region. The Shiite community has announced a three-day mourning period, while locals took to the streets, defiantly chanting anti-government slogans and setting fire to checkpoints.

The area, historically marked by sectarian tensions, witnessed fresh Sunni and Shiite clashes following the incident. Police have not determined a motive or made arrests, complicating efforts to reduce recent sectarian violence exacerbated by a longstanding land dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024