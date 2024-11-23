Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Uttar Pradesh

A property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Mohanganj area between two brothers led to a fatal altercation. Ram Prakash Dwivedi, 58, succumbed to injuries sustained during a fight with his brother. The incident occurred on Monday, and he died at the local health centre on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:44 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a longstanding property dispute between brothers in Uttar Pradesh's Mohanganj area has culminated in the death of one sibling. Ram Prakash Dwivedi, aged 58, was fatally injured following an altercation with his brother, Ram Shabd Dwivedi, aged 52.

The incident unfolded on Monday when a fight erupted between the two brothers over property division. Ram Prakash was subsequently admitted to a local community health centre, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Mohanganj Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh confirmed that the dispute had been ongoing for some time, eventually resulting in this tragic consequence. The deceased's body has been sent for autopsy to determine further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

