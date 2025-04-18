The Seelampur Stabbing: A Tale of Crime, Revenge, and Community Tensions

Tragedy struck in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area when 17-year-old Kunal Singh was fatally stabbed on Thursday evening. The incident has spurred both community outrage and intensified police activities, with authorities detaining several individuals and forming multiple teams to expedite the investigation.

According to police, the crime may have roots in alleged previous altercations involving Zikra, locally dubbed as a 'lady don'. Zikra, who had been working as a bouncer for a jailed gangster's wife, was arrested alongside others under suspicion of involvement in Kunal's murder.

The murder has further strained relations in the community, leading to protests and heightened security measures. Political figures have weighed in, with ruling and opposition parties trading accusations over the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)