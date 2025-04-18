Left Menu

The Seelampur Stabbing: A Tale of Crime, Revenge, and Community Tensions

A 17-year-old boy named Kunal Singh was fatally stabbed in Delhi's Seelampur area, sparking community protests and raising tensions. Police have arrested a woman named Zikra, known as 'lady don', and are investigating possible motives including revenge and connections to local gang activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:34 IST
The Seelampur Stabbing: A Tale of Crime, Revenge, and Community Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area when 17-year-old Kunal Singh was fatally stabbed on Thursday evening. The incident has spurred both community outrage and intensified police activities, with authorities detaining several individuals and forming multiple teams to expedite the investigation.

According to police, the crime may have roots in alleged previous altercations involving Zikra, locally dubbed as a 'lady don'. Zikra, who had been working as a bouncer for a jailed gangster's wife, was arrested alongside others under suspicion of involvement in Kunal's murder.

The murder has further strained relations in the community, leading to protests and heightened security measures. Political figures have weighed in, with ruling and opposition parties trading accusations over the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025