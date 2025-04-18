Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Remco Evenepoel Stuns at Brabantse Pijl

Remco Evenepoel triumphantly returns to competitive cycling by winning the Brabantse Pijl in Flanders, just four months after a devastating crash. Facing fierce competition from Wout van Aert, Evenepoel secured a sprint victory, marking a significant comeback. He's set for upcoming races in the Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne.

Updated: 18-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:33 IST
Triumphant Return: Remco Evenepoel Stuns at Brabantse Pijl
Remco Evenepoel made a stunning comeback to competitive cycling with a victory in the Brabantse Pijl in Flanders, overcoming a serious crash just four months ago.

In an intense race against fellow Belgian Wout van Aert, Evenepoel secured the win in a thrilling sprint. Prior to the event, Evenepoel expressed doubt over his cycling future following severe injuries obtained in a December crash.

Evenepoel's triumphant return has given him renewed confidence as he prepares for his next challenges at the Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne.

