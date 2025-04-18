Triumphant Return: Remco Evenepoel Stuns at Brabantse Pijl

Remco Evenepoel made a stunning comeback to competitive cycling with a victory in the Brabantse Pijl in Flanders, overcoming a serious crash just four months ago.

In an intense race against fellow Belgian Wout van Aert, Evenepoel secured the win in a thrilling sprint. Prior to the event, Evenepoel expressed doubt over his cycling future following severe injuries obtained in a December crash.

Evenepoel's triumphant return has given him renewed confidence as he prepares for his next challenges at the Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne.

(With inputs from agencies.)