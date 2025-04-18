Crackdown on Illicit Coal Activities in Odisha

Top state officials acted swiftly to investigate mounting allegations of illegal coal mining in Odisha's Sundargarh district. With rumors rife of extensive mining and smuggling activities, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, alongside Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, were dispatched to the area on Friday.

The ministers conducted an extensive inspection of alleged illegal mines within the Gopalpur forest range under Hemagiri block. They visited approximately a dozen sites, engaging with local mining and forest department officials. Concerns point to unauthorized operations in dense forest areas such as Gopalpur, Telendihi, Ratansara, Jamkani, and Bhogra-Kachhar.

Minister Jena emphasized the government's commitment to action against illegal activities, while Singhkhuntia assured that a report on the findings will be presented to the chief minister. Enforcement efforts have already led to the seizure of 10,000 tonnes of illegally mined coal, and multiple cases are underway as part of a broader crackdown initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)