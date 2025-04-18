Left Menu

Crackdown on Illicit Coal Activities in Odisha

In Odisha's Sundargarh district, state officials investigate allegations of illegal coal mining. Two ministers conducted an on-site inquiry, inspecting numerous mines. Allegations highlight illicit operations in key forest areas. The government vows action, while enforcement teams have already seized substantial amounts of illegal coal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 22:32 IST
Crackdown on Illicit Coal Activities in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Top state officials acted swiftly to investigate mounting allegations of illegal coal mining in Odisha's Sundargarh district. With rumors rife of extensive mining and smuggling activities, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, alongside Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, were dispatched to the area on Friday.

The ministers conducted an extensive inspection of alleged illegal mines within the Gopalpur forest range under Hemagiri block. They visited approximately a dozen sites, engaging with local mining and forest department officials. Concerns point to unauthorized operations in dense forest areas such as Gopalpur, Telendihi, Ratansara, Jamkani, and Bhogra-Kachhar.

Minister Jena emphasized the government's commitment to action against illegal activities, while Singhkhuntia assured that a report on the findings will be presented to the chief minister. Enforcement efforts have already led to the seizure of 10,000 tonnes of illegally mined coal, and multiple cases are underway as part of a broader crackdown initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025