Left Menu

COP29 Summit Secures $300 Billion Climate Finance Boost

At the COP29 climate summit, wealthy nations, including the EU and the US, agreed to increase their global finance target offer to $300 billion per year by 2035. This decision followed criticism from developing nations over a previously proposed $250 billion deal. Negotiations continue in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:50 IST
COP29 Summit Secures $300 Billion Climate Finance Boost

In a significant development at the COP29 climate summit, the European Union, the United States, and other affluent countries announced plans to raise their global finance target offer to $300 billion per annum by 2035, according to sources on Saturday. The revised proposal comes in response to backlash from developing nations over an earlier $250 billion offer deemed insufficient.

Informed sources revealed that the EU, along with the US, Australia, and Britain, is now aligned with the increased financial commitment. Delegates participating in the United Nations climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, awaited the unveiling of a new draft agreement on Saturday morning, following intensive overnight negotiations.

However, whether the new proposal has been formally communicated to developing countries remains unclear. Both the European Commission spokesperson and the US delegation at COP29 have abstained from commenting on the ongoing talks, leaving stakeholders awaiting official remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024