Controversial Exiled Gangster Weds Amid District Ban

A notorious gangster, recently banned from Meerut district, tied the knot in Sikandrabad, with the district ban preventing him from attending his own reception.

The gangster, Salman, married on Friday night but will miss the November 26 reception in Meerut due to the ban imposed just before his 'nikah'.

Meanwhile, police and administrative bodies maintain a watchful eye on the upcoming celebrations to ensure compliance with the district's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)