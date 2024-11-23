Controversial Exiled Gangster Weds Amid District Ban
Notorious gangster Salman, recently banished from Meerut, ties the knot in Sikandrabad but cannot attend his own wedding reception due to a district ban. His family contends that they were not given notice before his expulsion. Police remain vigilant for potential rule violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:44 IST
A notorious gangster, recently banned from Meerut district, tied the knot in Sikandrabad, with the district ban preventing him from attending his own reception.
The gangster, Salman, married on Friday night but will miss the November 26 reception in Meerut due to the ban imposed just before his 'nikah'.
Meanwhile, police and administrative bodies maintain a watchful eye on the upcoming celebrations to ensure compliance with the district's decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
