Left Menu

Controversial Exiled Gangster Weds Amid District Ban

Notorious gangster Salman, recently banished from Meerut, ties the knot in Sikandrabad but cannot attend his own wedding reception due to a district ban. His family contends that they were not given notice before his expulsion. Police remain vigilant for potential rule violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:44 IST
Controversial Exiled Gangster Weds Amid District Ban
police stations Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A notorious gangster, recently banned from Meerut district, tied the knot in Sikandrabad, with the district ban preventing him from attending his own reception.

The gangster, Salman, married on Friday night but will miss the November 26 reception in Meerut due to the ban imposed just before his 'nikah'.

Meanwhile, police and administrative bodies maintain a watchful eye on the upcoming celebrations to ensure compliance with the district's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024