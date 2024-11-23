AIP's Call for Justice: Release and Representation for Baramulla Voice

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has issued a fervent appeal to Members of Parliament to advocate for the release of their detained leader and fellow MP, Sheikh Abdul Rashid. AIP Vice President G N Shaheen addressed the matter at a press conference, emphasizing that Rashid's detainment on August 5, 2019, was based on unfounded charges, coinciding with the revocation of Article 370.

Rashid, despite his detention, contested and won the parliamentary elections for the Baramulla constituency. Currently, he has been unjustly barred from attending Lok Sabha sessions, withholding representation from a constituency that forms 40% of Jammu and Kashmir's population. From 2008 to 2018, Rashid faithfully represented and voiced the aspirations of his constituents, AIP claims.

AIP calls on all parliamentarians to transcend party lines for the sake of democratic integrity by securing Rashid's release to fulfill his parliamentary duties. Shaheen warned that Rashid's situation could serve as an ominous precedent, threatening the democratic process and the right of the electorate to be heard.

