Escalating Tensions and Humanitarian Impact in Gaza

The conflict in Gaza has intensified, with Israeli military operations causing over 120 Palestinian fatalities and considerable damage to medical infrastructure, according to Palestinian medics.

Strikes have particularly impacted the northern Gaza Strip, with reports of intentional targeting of medical facilities, including the beleaguered Kamal Adwan Hospital.

The wider conflict narrative sees Israel's military action aimed at preventing Hamas attacks, further strained by the destruction and humanitarian implications for local residents. The situation remains volatile, with stalled diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

