Mystery of Missing Israeli-Moldovan Dual Citizen in UAE

Authorities in the UAE have launched an investigation into the disappearance of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen and Chabad representative. The Israeli prime minister's office suspects a terrorist link. The UAE's Foreign Ministry and Chabad UAE have not yet commented on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have initiated an investigation following the disappearance of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen residing in the UAE. Kogan, known for his role as a Chabad representative, has been missing since Thursday, prompting concerns at the highest levels.

The Israeli prime minister's office disclosed that Gulf country investigators are focusing on information suggesting his disappearance could be tied to a 'terrorist incident.' However, specifics remain undisclosed as the investigation unfolds. The case highlights the potentially perilous dynamics involving international citizens within the region.

Amidst these developments, the UAE's Foreign Ministry has not yet issued a response, while Chabad's UAE branch has opted for silence. This comes at a time when UAE-Israel ties, fortified by the 2020 Abraham Accords, are under scrutiny due to ongoing tensions amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

