Mystery of Missing Israeli-Moldovan Dual Citizen in UAE

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have initiated an investigation following the disappearance of Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen residing in the UAE. Kogan, known for his role as a Chabad representative, has been missing since Thursday, prompting concerns at the highest levels.

The Israeli prime minister's office disclosed that Gulf country investigators are focusing on information suggesting his disappearance could be tied to a 'terrorist incident.' However, specifics remain undisclosed as the investigation unfolds. The case highlights the potentially perilous dynamics involving international citizens within the region.

Amidst these developments, the UAE's Foreign Ministry has not yet issued a response, while Chabad's UAE branch has opted for silence. This comes at a time when UAE-Israel ties, fortified by the 2020 Abraham Accords, are under scrutiny due to ongoing tensions amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

