Striving for Peace: Alizai-Bagan Tribal Conflict in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At least 37 people have been killed and several others injured in the continuing tribal violence between Alizai and Bagan tribes in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Government officials are engaging in dialogue with tribal elders to foster peace, as tensions remain high in the troubled region.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, the ongoing tribal violence has claimed at least 37 lives, with numerous others injured, according to police reports on Saturday. As the unrest persists, government officials are actively negotiating with tribal and local leaders to restore peace in the province.
Clashes between the Alizai and Bagan tribes erupted in the Kurram district after a deadly attack on passenger vans near Parachinar. Despite efforts by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to engage in dialogue, tensions have escalated, with tribes wielding heavy weaponry amid widespread damage to homes and shops.
Communication issues have hampered official efforts to monitor the situation thoroughly. However, peace negotiations continue, with the government's top priority being a ceasefire between the conflicting parties to achieve lasting stability.
