In a significant legislative move, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law a bill that bans the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries allowing gender transitioning. This decision aligns with the Kremlin's ongoing efforts to reinforce traditional values.

The legislation, which also prohibits distribution of material that discourages having children, comes amidst a series of laws seeking to suppress sexual minorities and promote traditional family structures. Russia's parliament had previously approved the bills, reflecting the country's shift towards conventional norms.

Bills co-authored by Russian lower house Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin indicate a focus on protecting adopted children from potential gender reassignment in certain countries. These bans now apply to 15 nations including several in Europe, as well as Australia, Argentina, and Canada, with the US ban dating back to 2012.

