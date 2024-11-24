Left Menu

Crisis Escalates: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Beirut

Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut reportedly killed at least 20 people, marking one of the deadliest hits since Israel's offensive against Hezbollah began. The attacks included strikes on villages northeast of Beirut, killing 13 more, amidst ongoing conflict and civilian casualties as international efforts push for a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 02:06 IST
Crisis Escalates: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Beirut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut over the weekend, leaving at least 20 dead, according to Lebanon's health ministry. This marks one of the most severe attacks on the capital since Israel's campaign against Hezbollah began last September.

Further strikes in villages northeast of Beirut, including Chimsar and Bodai, resulted in the deaths of 13 others. Eyewitnesses reported that multiple missiles targeted an eight-storey building in central Beirut, causing widespread devastation and the collapse of sections of the city.

The strikes are part of a wider offensive that has reportedly caused over 3,670 deaths in Lebanon, amidst accusations and counterclaims of civilian targeting between Israel and Hezbollah. Amidst the rising toll, diplomatic efforts continue as a U.S. mediator shuttles between Beirut and Tel Aviv to broker a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024