Crisis Escalates: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Beirut

In a significant escalation, Israeli airstrikes hit central Beirut over the weekend, leaving at least 20 dead, according to Lebanon's health ministry. This marks one of the most severe attacks on the capital since Israel's campaign against Hezbollah began last September.

Further strikes in villages northeast of Beirut, including Chimsar and Bodai, resulted in the deaths of 13 others. Eyewitnesses reported that multiple missiles targeted an eight-storey building in central Beirut, causing widespread devastation and the collapse of sections of the city.

The strikes are part of a wider offensive that has reportedly caused over 3,670 deaths in Lebanon, amidst accusations and counterclaims of civilian targeting between Israel and Hezbollah. Amidst the rising toll, diplomatic efforts continue as a U.S. mediator shuttles between Beirut and Tel Aviv to broker a ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)