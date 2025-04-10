President Herzog Lauds IDF's Role in Ensuring Freedom as Passover Approaches

In a gesture marking the approach of Passover, President Isaac Herzog paid a visit to Israel Defense Forces' Unit 636, part of the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps. During his visit, Herzog engaged with the surveillance soldiers and combat troops, discussing their pivotal role in maintaining national security.

Herzog highlighted the profound meaning of freedom in the Israeli cultural and historical context. He remarked, "Freedom signifies not just a state of being, but a commitment to ensure that every Israeli can live securely." The President lauded the IDF's young members for their voluntary service, recognizing it as the true essence of national defense.

Expressing deep gratitude, Herzog conveyed his wishes for a joyous Passover to all soldiers, urging them to continue their efforts in safeguarding the nation. "Your dedication is immeasurable," he stated, emphasizing that their service allows Israel to face its challenges with confidence and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)