Continued Civilian Casualties in Lebanon Amid Ceasefire

The United Nations' human rights office has voiced concern over the ongoing protection of civilians in Lebanon, as Israeli military actions continue to claim lives despite a ceasefire being in place.

According to the Office for the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR), 71 civilians have died at the hands of Israeli forces since the ceasefire on November 27 last year. The United Nations is urging investigations into all potential violations, particularly those involving civilian fatalities.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for OHCHR, emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire to ensure regional stability, warning against any actions that might further destabilize Lebanon, Israel, and the region as a whole.

(With inputs from agencies.)