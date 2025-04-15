Left Menu

Continued Civilian Casualties in Lebanon Amid Ceasefire

The United Nations human rights office expresses concern over civilian protection in Lebanon as Israeli military operations persist post-ceasefire, resulting in civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction. At least 71 civilians have died since the ceasefire on November 27 last year, prompting calls for investigations into possible violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:30 IST
The United Nations' human rights office has voiced concern over the ongoing protection of civilians in Lebanon, as Israeli military actions continue to claim lives despite a ceasefire being in place.

According to the Office for the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR), 71 civilians have died at the hands of Israeli forces since the ceasefire on November 27 last year. The United Nations is urging investigations into all potential violations, particularly those involving civilian fatalities.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, a spokesperson for OHCHR, emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire to ensure regional stability, warning against any actions that might further destabilize Lebanon, Israel, and the region as a whole.

