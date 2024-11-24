Left Menu

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Jordanian police quickly secured the area around the Israeli embassy in Amman following reports of gunshots. Witnesses observed law enforcement and emergency services arriving in the Rabiah neighborhood, responding to sporadic gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-11-2024 05:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 05:56 IST
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a swift response to reported gunfire, Jordanian police cordoned off the vicinity surrounding the Israeli embassy located in the capital city of Amman. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, was confirmed by eyewitnesses.

According to two witnesses, both police and medical emergency units were seen rushing to the scene in the Rabiah neighborhood, adding an element of urgency to the situation following the initial sounds of sporadic gunshots.

The authorities' immediate actions to secure the area highlight the volatile nature of the situation and the necessity of maintaining diplomatic site safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024