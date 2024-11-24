Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman
Jordanian police quickly secured the area around the Israeli embassy in Amman following reports of gunshots. Witnesses observed law enforcement and emergency services arriving in the Rabiah neighborhood, responding to sporadic gunfire.
In a swift response to reported gunfire, Jordanian police cordoned off the vicinity surrounding the Israeli embassy located in the capital city of Amman. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, was confirmed by eyewitnesses.
According to two witnesses, both police and medical emergency units were seen rushing to the scene in the Rabiah neighborhood, adding an element of urgency to the situation following the initial sounds of sporadic gunshots.
The authorities' immediate actions to secure the area highlight the volatile nature of the situation and the necessity of maintaining diplomatic site safety in the region.
