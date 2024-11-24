Left Menu

Thales Underfire: Anglo-French Investigation Unveils Suspected Corruption in Asia

Thales, a French defense and technology firm, denies allegations of corruption following a joint investigation by British and French authorities. The probe focuses on a contract in Asia involving suspected bribery, affecting shares. Thales asserts compliance with laws and cooperates with inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 07:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 07:00 IST
Thales Underfire: Anglo-French Investigation Unveils Suspected Corruption in Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thales, Europe's leading defense technology firm, is facing scrutiny amid allegations of bribery and corruption tied to an Asian contract. Britain's Serious Fraud Office and France's financial prosecutors have launched a joint investigation, focusing on four entities in France and the UK, without disclosing specific details.

In its statement, Thales denied any wrongdoing and reaffirmed its firm stance against corruption. Despite shares initially dropping by 7%, they recuperated to close 2.9% down. Thales confirmed its cooperation with authorities, emphasizing adherence to international law while details of the specific contract remain elusive.

Insider sources and Indonesia's Defense Ministry have suggested the deal in question involves Indonesian contracts, upholding regulations of transparency and governance. This high-profile investigation parallels previous probes into European corporations such as Airbus, reflecting ongoing collaborative efforts in Europe's fight against corporate malfeasance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024