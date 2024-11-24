Inclusive Progress: New Guidelines for Disability Reservations

The Centre has introduced a set of comprehensive guidelines aimed at streamlining the process of reserving and identifying posts for individuals with at least 40 percent disabilities. These guidelines necessitate the formulation of committees to periodically assess such posts, ensuring that if a position is deemed suitable, all subsequent promotional posts will also be reserved for people with disabilities.

Aligned with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, this move comes after the Delhi High Court pointed out discrepancies in the Act's implementation and criticized organizations like the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for unauthorized actions in post identification.

To promote inclusivity, fairness, and uniformity, the updated guidelines demand a four percent reservation in direct recruitment and promotions, accommodating various disabilities. Furthermore, they require a comprehensive review every three years to integrate technological advancements and evolving job requirements, thus fostering an inclusive work environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)