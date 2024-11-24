Left Menu

Inclusive Progress: New Guidelines for Disability Reservations

The Centre has released new guidelines under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to ensure fair employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. The guidelines mandate reservation and regular review of posts, forming committees with disabled representatives, and ensuring consistency across government establishments to promote inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Centre has introduced a set of comprehensive guidelines aimed at streamlining the process of reserving and identifying posts for individuals with at least 40 percent disabilities. These guidelines necessitate the formulation of committees to periodically assess such posts, ensuring that if a position is deemed suitable, all subsequent promotional posts will also be reserved for people with disabilities.

Aligned with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, this move comes after the Delhi High Court pointed out discrepancies in the Act's implementation and criticized organizations like the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) for unauthorized actions in post identification.

To promote inclusivity, fairness, and uniformity, the updated guidelines demand a four percent reservation in direct recruitment and promotions, accommodating various disabilities. Furthermore, they require a comprehensive review every three years to integrate technological advancements and evolving job requirements, thus fostering an inclusive work environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

