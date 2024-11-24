Shockwaves in Dubai: The Murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan

In a tragic turn of events, an Israeli man reported missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found murdered, drawing sharp condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Identified as Rabbi Zvi Kogan, his death is being called a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act,' fueling outrage and a commitment from Israel to prosecute those responsible.

Kogan, who was actively working with the Orthodox Jewish group Chabad in Dubai, went missing on Thursday. The exact circumstances of his death remain under investigation. This incident has rekindled security concerns, prompting Israeli authorities to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, urging current visitors to stay in safe areas.

The broader Jewish community in the UAE has seen a visible presence since the Abraham Accords, which marked a significant step for Arab-Israeli relations. However, the public presence of Jews in the country has diminished following a recent conflict in Gaza. As a result, Jews in Dubai have shifted to private gatherings for religious observances due to security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)