Shockwaves in Dubai: The Murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan

Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who worked in the UAE for Chabad, was found murdered, prompting Israel to condemn the act as an antisemitic terrorist attack. The incident has led to renewed travel warnings to the UAE for Israelis. The Jewish community's visibility in the UAE has fluctuated post-Abraham Accords and a recent conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:00 IST
In a tragic turn of events, an Israeli man reported missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found murdered, drawing sharp condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Identified as Rabbi Zvi Kogan, his death is being called a 'heinous antisemitic terrorist act,' fueling outrage and a commitment from Israel to prosecute those responsible.

Kogan, who was actively working with the Orthodox Jewish group Chabad in Dubai, went missing on Thursday. The exact circumstances of his death remain under investigation. This incident has rekindled security concerns, prompting Israeli authorities to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, urging current visitors to stay in safe areas.

The broader Jewish community in the UAE has seen a visible presence since the Abraham Accords, which marked a significant step for Arab-Israeli relations. However, the public presence of Jews in the country has diminished following a recent conflict in Gaza. As a result, Jews in Dubai have shifted to private gatherings for religious observances due to security issues.

