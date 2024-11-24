Left Menu

Controversial $300 Billion Climate Deal Sparks Global Discontent

At the UN climate conference, countries agreed on a $300 billion climate finance package for the Global South; however, dissatisfaction persists. Many developing nations felt excluded, criticizing the deal as inadequate and forced through. Concerns over fairness and responsibility in funding allocations remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:26 IST
At the United Nations climate conference, nations reached an agreement on a $300 billion climate finance package intended for the Global South. However, the deal has been met with widespread discontent among developing countries.

Evans Njewa, chair of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) group, labeled the deal as disappointing, stating it failed to protect vulnerable communities and the planet. Nkiruka Maduekwe, a negotiator from Nigeria, criticized the commitment as insincere.

The agreement was adopted amid dissent, with countries like India expressing dissatisfaction over an 'unfair' adoption process. The package aims to triple current funds by 2035 but lacks clarity on responsibility and sources of finances, leaving many concerns unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

