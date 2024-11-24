Heroic Save: Police Rescue Man from Livestreamed Suicide Attempt

A man was narrowly saved from suicide during a Facebook livestream, thanks to the alertness of his friend and quick police intervention. The incident unfolded on Saturday night in Jaipur, when Pavan, a local resident, checked into a hotel on Ajmer highway and broadcast his intentions online.

Upon seeing the alarming livestream, Pavan's friend immediately contacted a head constable in Jaipur, who swiftly traced the location and notified hotel staff. The staff worked swiftly to break into Pavan's room, where they found him about to hang himself from the ceiling fan. Their prompt action prevented the tragedy.

Pavan was subsequently taken to Sawai Man Singh Hospital for treatment. Authorities confirmed that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)