EU Diplomat Pushes for Ceasefire and Political Stability in Lebanon

During a visit to Beirut, the European Union's foreign policy chief called for immediate action from both the Israeli government and Lebanon's Hezbollah to agree to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The plea comes amid rising tensions in the region.

Josep Borell, speaking at a news conference in Beirut, highlighted the urgent need for Lebanese leaders to resolve the country's two-year political deadlock by choosing a president. This move, he indicated, would help stabilize Lebanon's strained political landscape.

In addition to these diplomatic efforts, Borell pledged 200 million euros in support for Lebanon's armed forces, reinforcing the EU's commitment to peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)