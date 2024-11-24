Left Menu

EU Diplomat Pushes for Ceasefire and Political Stability in Lebanon

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, urged both Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah to accept a U.S.-proposed ceasefire during his Beirut visit. He also emphasized the need for Lebanon to elect a president after a two-year power vacuum and promised 200 million euros in military support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:37 IST
EU Diplomat Pushes for Ceasefire and Political Stability in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

During a visit to Beirut, the European Union's foreign policy chief called for immediate action from both the Israeli government and Lebanon's Hezbollah to agree to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The plea comes amid rising tensions in the region.

Josep Borell, speaking at a news conference in Beirut, highlighted the urgent need for Lebanese leaders to resolve the country's two-year political deadlock by choosing a president. This move, he indicated, would help stabilize Lebanon's strained political landscape.

In addition to these diplomatic efforts, Borell pledged 200 million euros in support for Lebanon's armed forces, reinforcing the EU's commitment to peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024