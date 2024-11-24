EU Diplomat Pushes for Ceasefire and Political Stability in Lebanon
The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borell, urged both Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah to accept a U.S.-proposed ceasefire during his Beirut visit. He also emphasized the need for Lebanon to elect a president after a two-year power vacuum and promised 200 million euros in military support.
- Country:
- Lebanon
During a visit to Beirut, the European Union's foreign policy chief called for immediate action from both the Israeli government and Lebanon's Hezbollah to agree to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The plea comes amid rising tensions in the region.
Josep Borell, speaking at a news conference in Beirut, highlighted the urgent need for Lebanese leaders to resolve the country's two-year political deadlock by choosing a president. This move, he indicated, would help stabilize Lebanon's strained political landscape.
In addition to these diplomatic efforts, Borell pledged 200 million euros in support for Lebanon's armed forces, reinforcing the EU's commitment to peace and stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devastation in Lebanon: The Impact of Israeli Airstrikes
Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Tyre Amid Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions
Conflict Escalation: Rising Casualties and Crisis in Gaza and Lebanon
Tensions Over Ceasefire in Gaza: U.S. Perspective
Qatar Halts Mediation Amid Stalled Gaza Ceasefire Talks