Tragic Incident in Odisha: Son Accused of Killing Mother Over Alcohol Money

A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Angul district as a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his mother after a disagreement over money for alcohol.

The accused, Sarat Naik, is known to have a history of alcohol abuse and violence towards his parents, as reported by the police.

The horrifying act took place in Susuda village and led to Sarat's arrest after villagers alerted the authorities. The police have seized the murder weapon.

(With inputs from agencies.)