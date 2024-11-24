Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Odisha: Son Accused of Killing Mother Over Alcohol Money

A 23-year-old man in Odisha's Angul district allegedly killed his mother after she refused him money for alcohol. The accused, Sarat Naik, reportedly attacked her with a wooden plank, resulting in her death. Villagers informed the police, leading to his arrest.

Updated: 24-11-2024 20:40 IST
Tragic Incident in Odisha: Son Accused of Killing Mother Over Alcohol Money
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Odisha's Angul district as a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his mother after a disagreement over money for alcohol.

The accused, Sarat Naik, is known to have a history of alcohol abuse and violence towards his parents, as reported by the police.

The horrifying act took place in Susuda village and led to Sarat's arrest after villagers alerted the authorities. The police have seized the murder weapon.

