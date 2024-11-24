Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported from Jaipur: A Security Operation Unfolds
Eleven Bangladeshi nationals, including six minors, were deported from Jaipur after being found living illegally. Two locals were arrested for aiding them. The nationals were held and sent to a detention center before deportation was facilitated with help from the Border Security Force.
In a decisive security operation, eleven Bangladeshi nationals, six of whom are minors, have been deported from Jaipur for living illegally, as confirmed by the city's police on Sunday.
The operation resulted in the arrest of two locals accused of facilitating the illegal stay of these nationals. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Amit Kumar, elaborated on the incident, highlighting the coordinated efforts involved.
The deportation process began with a tip-off leading to the arrest and subsequent transfer of the individuals to a detention center in Alwar. The involvement of the Border Security Force was crucial to their eventual deportation back to Bangladesh.
