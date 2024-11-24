Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Deported from Jaipur: A Security Operation Unfolds

In a decisive security operation, eleven Bangladeshi nationals, six of whom are minors, have been deported from Jaipur for living illegally, as confirmed by the city's police on Sunday.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two locals accused of facilitating the illegal stay of these nationals. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Amit Kumar, elaborated on the incident, highlighting the coordinated efforts involved.

The deportation process began with a tip-off leading to the arrest and subsequent transfer of the individuals to a detention center in Alwar. The involvement of the Border Security Force was crucial to their eventual deportation back to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)