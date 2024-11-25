Alleged Attack and Arrest: Tensions Run High in Chirchita Village

In a tense confrontation, a police team attempting to arrest a notorious history-sheeter in Chirchita village faced resistance from locals on Sunday, officials reported.

The suspect, Fakruddin, against whom multiple cases are filed, was the target of the operation. Villagers allegedly fired at the police in an attempt to thwart the arrest, but officers managed to detain him and retreat safely.

While reports of a firefight differ, with one officer affirming and another denying any cross-fire, it is confirmed that a villager sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment. Fakruddin has been taken into custody, with a reward of Rs 20,000 previously announced for information leading to his capture.

