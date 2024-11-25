Left Menu

Alleged Attack and Arrest: Tensions Run High in Chirchita Village

A police operation to arrest history-sheeter Fakruddin in Chirchita village escalated when villagers allegedly attacked officers. The police returned fire and successfully detained Fakruddin. Conflicting reports question if cross-firing occurred, but a villager was reportedly injured, while Fakruddin has multiple cases across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-11-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense confrontation, a police team attempting to arrest a notorious history-sheeter in Chirchita village faced resistance from locals on Sunday, officials reported.

The suspect, Fakruddin, against whom multiple cases are filed, was the target of the operation. Villagers allegedly fired at the police in an attempt to thwart the arrest, but officers managed to detain him and retreat safely.

While reports of a firefight differ, with one officer affirming and another denying any cross-fire, it is confirmed that a villager sustained injuries and is receiving medical treatment. Fakruddin has been taken into custody, with a reward of Rs 20,000 previously announced for information leading to his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

