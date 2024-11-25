U.S. Agency Reviews Adani Group Allegations Amid Port Loan Scrutiny
A U.S. agency is evaluating the impact of bribery charges against Adani Group's founder on its $550 million loan for a Sri Lankan port project. Gautam Adani faces allegations of paying $265 billion in bribes for contracts with potential $2 billion profits, prompting U.S. International Development Finance Corp's review.
The U.S. International Development Finance Corp is closely examining Department of Justice allegations that Adani Group's founder engaged in bribery, as it evaluates a $550 million loan for a Sri Lankan port development involving the group.
Federal prosecutors have indicted Gautam Adani and others on charges of paying massive bribes to secure lucrative government contracts in India, including a significant solar power project.
The agency asserts its commitment to integrity in partnerships, while no funds have yet been disbursed for the project; Adani Group denies the charges and plans legal countermeasures.
