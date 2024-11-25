Left Menu

U.S. Agency Reviews Adani Group Allegations Amid Port Loan Scrutiny

A U.S. agency is evaluating the impact of bribery charges against Adani Group's founder on its $550 million loan for a Sri Lankan port project. Gautam Adani faces allegations of paying $265 billion in bribes for contracts with potential $2 billion profits, prompting U.S. International Development Finance Corp's review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 02:38 IST
U.S. Agency Reviews Adani Group Allegations Amid Port Loan Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corp is closely examining Department of Justice allegations that Adani Group's founder engaged in bribery, as it evaluates a $550 million loan for a Sri Lankan port development involving the group.

Federal prosecutors have indicted Gautam Adani and others on charges of paying massive bribes to secure lucrative government contracts in India, including a significant solar power project.

The agency asserts its commitment to integrity in partnerships, while no funds have yet been disbursed for the project; Adani Group denies the charges and plans legal countermeasures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024