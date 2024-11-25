U.S. Agency Reviews Adani Group Allegations Amid Port Loan Scrutiny

The U.S. International Development Finance Corp is closely examining Department of Justice allegations that Adani Group's founder engaged in bribery, as it evaluates a $550 million loan for a Sri Lankan port development involving the group.

Federal prosecutors have indicted Gautam Adani and others on charges of paying massive bribes to secure lucrative government contracts in India, including a significant solar power project.

The agency asserts its commitment to integrity in partnerships, while no funds have yet been disbursed for the project; Adani Group denies the charges and plans legal countermeasures.

