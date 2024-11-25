Diplomatic Concerns Surround Rabbi's Tragic Murder
The White House is collaborating with Israel and the UAE following the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the Gulf region. Strong condemnation was expressed by a White House spokesperson, who extended condolences to the rabbi's family.
The White House announced that it is closely working with Israel and the United Arab Emirates after the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the Gulf region.
In a statement, White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett condemned the killing in the strongest terms and extended the administration's prayers to the rabbi's family.
The incident has raised serious diplomatic and security concerns, prompting discussions between the involved governments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
