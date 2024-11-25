Kursk Under Siege: Ukrainian Missiles and Drones Intercepted in Massive Attack

In a significant escalation of hostilities, seven Ukrainian missiles and drones were reported to have been destroyed over Russia's Kursk region overnight. This strategic area, near the Ukrainian border, has been at the center of growing tensions between the two nations.

Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov announced the repulsion of the Ukrainian attack via his Telegram channel, though he provided limited details. The Russian defense ministry confirmed that 23 Ukrainian drones had been neutralized in its morning update but made no mention of missiles being part of the threat.

Pro-Russian military analyst Roman Alyokhin, advising the governor, described the overnight events as a 'massive attack by foreign-made missiles'. The lack of immediate comment from Ukraine leaves the situation clouded, particularly after President Biden's recent approval for Kyiv to use American-supplied missiles on Russian soil.

