Odisha Police Inspector Suspended Amid Gambling Bust

In a significant move, Odisha Police has suspended Inspector Gurudev Karmi, who was in charge of Jonk police station in Nuapada district, over allegations of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty, according to an official statement released on Monday.

The action followed a successful raid conducted by the police on a gambling den located in Thelkobeda village, under the jurisdiction of Jonk police station. During the raid, authorities arrested 80 individuals, and a substantial haul was seized, including Rs 50 lakh in cash, 25 cars, and over 10 motorcycles.

The suspension order was issued by DGP Y B Khurania, who stated that during his suspension period, Inspector Karmi will remain under the disciplinary control of the DIG of Police, SWR, Koraput, reflecting the seriousness of the charges against him.

