UN Expert Calls on Russia to release Abdulhaziiev, citing deteriorating health conditions

A United Nations expert has called on Russian authorities to release Crimean human rights defender Tofik Abdulhaziiev on medical grounds, warning that his rapidly deteriorating health requires urgent action to prevent further harm. Abdulhaziiev, a Crimean Tatar human rights advocate, has been serving a 12-year sentence since 2022 for charges widely regarded as politically motivated. His health has worsened significantly since March 2024, with reports of severe weight loss, joint pain, and critical medical conditions, yet his petition for medical release has been rejected by a Russian court.

Mary Lawlor, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders, expressed grave concern over Abdulhaziiev’s health and well-being. "The information received about Mr. Abdulhaziiev’s health raises serious concerns about his rights to life and health and the potential for ill-treatment,” Lawlor stated. She emphasized the importance of respecting Abdulhaziiev’s fundamental rights and the risk of irreparable damage to his health if he remains incarcerated under these conditions.

Abdulhaziiev, who was transferred to a prison in Verkhneuralsk, Chelyabinsk region, in July 2023, reportedly began to suffer severe medical complications shortly thereafter. In March 2024, his condition became critical, leading to his hospitalization in a specialized tuberculosis facility. Reports from multiple sources indicate that despite his grave condition, Abdulhaziiev was placed in a punishment cell, only receiving proper medical attention after he lost consciousness, two weeks later.

The prison conditions where Abdulhaziiev is being held are reportedly harsh and unsanitary. He is confined to a basement cell without access to hot water and unable to eat much of the food provided due to dietary restrictions, particularly due to pork being included in the meals. For several days after leaving intensive care, he allegedly went without food altogether, exacerbating his already fragile health.

“The conditions under which Mr. Abdulhaziiev is being detained are deeply troubling,” said Lawlor. “Not only are they unsuitable for anyone, but they are particularly damaging for a severely ill individual. Additionally, he is being held 2,700 kilometers away from his family, compounding his suffering.”

Abdulhaziiev, a dedicated human rights activist before his arrest, had worked tirelessly to support political prisoners and their families, organizing events for prisoners' children, delivering food to detainees, and showing solidarity during trials. His activism led to his arrest on March 27, 2019, when security officers raided his home and his mother’s residence in Simferopol, reportedly violating legal procedures in the process. On May 12, 2022, Abdulhaziiev was convicted by the Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, on charges of participation in a terrorist organization and preparing a violent seizure of power, charges widely dismissed as fabricated and politically motivated.

His arrest was part of a larger crackdown against Crimean Tatars, with over 20 activists arrested during the same period, many of whom were also involved in human rights work. Abdulhaziiev’s case remains one of many examples of the Russian government’s ongoing persecution of human rights defenders in Crimea.

Mary Lawlor emphasized the broader context of persecution, saying, “Mr. Abdulhaziiev’s case is part of a wider pattern of targeted harassment of human rights defenders in Crimea. I have repeatedly called on the Russian Government to end such practices and ensure a safe environment for those working to protect human rights.”

The UN expert concluded with an urgent call for action: “Immediate steps must be taken to release Mr. Abdulhaziiev on medical grounds before it is too late. The Russian authorities must prioritize his health and release him without delay.”