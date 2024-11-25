Tragic Tale of Despair in Bhadohi

In a heart-wrenching incident in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly poisoned his twin daughters before committing suicide after his wife abandoned him, police report.

The incident unfolded in the Ugapur area as Omprakash Yadav, 27, reportedly mixed poison in milk for his daughters, Aashi and Priyashi, according to Station House Officer Ajit Kumar Srivastava.

Yadav, grappling with severe mental distress, had earlier reported his wife, Sangam Yadav, missing. He initially attempted suicide at home but was later found dead 500 meters away. The twins' bodies were discovered at his home, triggering a police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)