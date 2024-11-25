Mastermind's Masquerade: Capture of a Fugitive Occultist
After 12 years on the run, Mohammad Jamshed Ali Khan, the mastermind of a 2009 dacoity-cum-murder case, has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Posing as an occultist, he evaded arrest, relocating his family to Badaun, where he was finally apprehended after a police tip-off.
After over a decade on the lam, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully apprehended Mohammad Jamshed Ali Khan, the alleged mastermind in a high-profile 2009 murder and robbery case.
Khan lived under the guise of an occultist for years, relocating his family to avoid apprehension by the authorities.
His arrest comes after a tip-off led police to Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, where he was captured during a meeting with an associate.
