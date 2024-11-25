Mastermind's Masquerade: Capture of a Fugitive Occultist

After over a decade on the lam, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully apprehended Mohammad Jamshed Ali Khan, the alleged mastermind in a high-profile 2009 murder and robbery case.

Khan lived under the guise of an occultist for years, relocating his family to avoid apprehension by the authorities.

His arrest comes after a tip-off led police to Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, where he was captured during a meeting with an associate.

(With inputs from agencies.)