Mastermind's Masquerade: Capture of a Fugitive Occultist

After 12 years on the run, Mohammad Jamshed Ali Khan, the mastermind of a 2009 dacoity-cum-murder case, has been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. Posing as an occultist, he evaded arrest, relocating his family to Badaun, where he was finally apprehended after a police tip-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

After over a decade on the lam, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully apprehended Mohammad Jamshed Ali Khan, the alleged mastermind in a high-profile 2009 murder and robbery case.

Khan lived under the guise of an occultist for years, relocating his family to avoid apprehension by the authorities.

His arrest comes after a tip-off led police to Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, where he was captured during a meeting with an associate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

