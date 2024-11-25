Tensions Flare in Mehkar Over Unspecified Dispute

In the town of Mehkar, located in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, officials have been forced to impose prohibitory orders following a confrontation between two groups, an official confirmed on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday night, has been reported by the office of the Mehkar Sub-Divisional Officer, highlighting concerns over potential unrest.

While specific details regarding the cause of the clash are not yet available, authorities remain vigilant as they work to stabilize the situation and prevent further conflict.

