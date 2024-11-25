Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Mehkar Over Unspecified Dispute

In Mehkar town, Maharashtra, a clash between two groups led to the imposition of prohibitory orders to manage rising tensions. The altercation occurred on Sunday night, but specific details and provocations remain unreported by local authorities. The situation is being monitored by the Mehkar Sub-Divisional Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buldhana | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:02 IST
In the town of Mehkar, located in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, officials have been forced to impose prohibitory orders following a confrontation between two groups, an official confirmed on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday night, has been reported by the office of the Mehkar Sub-Divisional Officer, highlighting concerns over potential unrest.

While specific details regarding the cause of the clash are not yet available, authorities remain vigilant as they work to stabilize the situation and prevent further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

