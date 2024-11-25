Lebanon Condemns UNIFIL Base Attack
Lebanon has condemned a recent attack on the UNIFIL base in southern Lebanon, where four Italian peacekeepers were injured. Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib urged all parties to ensure the safety of the troops during a conference in Rome.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:05 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Lebanon condemned an attack on the UNIFIL base that resulted in injuries to four Italian peacekeepers.
Speaking at a conference in Rome, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib called for the safety of all troops to be respected by all parties.
This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the international peacekeeping mission in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- UNIFIL
- peacekeepers
- attack
- Italian soldiers
- Abdallah Bou Habib
- conference
- Rome
- safety
- troops
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Milestone SATRC 25 Conference Unites South Asian Telecom Regulators in Delhi
Odisha Leads the Way in Millet Promotion at International Conference
Trade Tensions at UN Climate Conference as Developing Nations Challenge EU's Carbon Border Tax
Global Leaders Converge Sans Star Power at Climate Conference
CDS General Anil Chauhan Chairs 35th Triservices Commanders’ Conference to Advance Joint Military Training and Strategic Preparedness