Left Menu

Lebanon Condemns UNIFIL Base Attack

Lebanon has condemned a recent attack on the UNIFIL base in southern Lebanon, where four Italian peacekeepers were injured. Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib urged all parties to ensure the safety of the troops during a conference in Rome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:05 IST
Lebanon Condemns UNIFIL Base Attack
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Italy

Lebanon condemned an attack on the UNIFIL base that resulted in injuries to four Italian peacekeepers.

Speaking at a conference in Rome, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib called for the safety of all troops to be respected by all parties.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the international peacekeeping mission in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024