Uttar Pradesh Tensions: Controversy and Condemnation

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district over a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, leading to the deaths of three individuals and injuries to numerous others. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has denounced the violence and urged for those responsible to face charges under the National Security Act.

VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain expressed concerns over the involvement of political figures, including alleged support from Muslim leaders and members of the Samajwadi Party and Congress. He highlighted the need for accountability and compensation for damages caused by the rioters.

Amidst the unrest, authorities have filed seven FIRs, naming Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and others as accused. The district has implemented prohibitory orders, restricted entry, and suspended internet services to curb further escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)