Russia's Expanding Land Forces: Size vs Quality

Russia's land forces have grown in size since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but their quality has declined, according to a NATO official. This deterioration is linked to diminished equipment quality and soldier training. The current situation offers NATO time to bolster its defense investments.

Updated: 25-11-2024 16:48 IST
A NATO military official has disclosed that Russia's land forces have expanded since Moscow's initial full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. However, the quality of these forces has significantly declined.

According to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of NATO's Military Committee, the state of Russia's military hardware and the training level of its soldiers have visibly worsened. "The quality of those forces has gone down," Bauer stated.

He emphasized that Russia does not represent the same immediate threat it posed in early 2022, affording NATO nations a window to enhance their defense capabilities. This involves increased defense industry investments.

