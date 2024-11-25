EU Challenges China's Brandy Tariffs at WTO Amid Trade Tensions

The European Union has formally challenged at the World Trade Organization the anti-dumping measures imposed by China on imports of EU brandy. The move represents the latest escalation in trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

In response to China's tariffs, France is working alongside the European Commission to contest these duties. These measures come as a counteraction after the European Union imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, which Beijing is addressing through WTO protocols.

Such tariffs have particularly affected French brandy producers, notably LVMH, Remy Cointreau, and Pernod Ricard, who export significant volumes to China. The ongoing issue has triggered industrial actions and strategic shifts in production and pricing from these companies.

