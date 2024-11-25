World Affairs: A Turbulent Journey Amid Global Tensions

Israel is reportedly making strides toward a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon's Hezbollah, yet several obstacles remain unresolved. Talks mediated by the U.S. showed significant progress, suggesting a potential deal could soon unfold.

In Ukraine, Russian forces have intensified their offensive with missiles hitting Kharkiv and Odesa, leading to power outages due to drone attacks. This marks a continuing escalation in Russia's territorial ambitions in Ukraine's eastern regions.

On the political front, Germany's Social Democrats have nominated Chancellor Olaf Scholz for re-election, setting the stage for a critical upcoming election. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers pressure the Treasury to address financial crime concerns linked to Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)