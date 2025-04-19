U.S. Lawmakers Open Dialogue with New Syrian Leadership

In a historic move, two U.S. Congress members ventured to Damascus, marking the first visit by American lawmakers to the country since the ousting of Bashar al-Assad last December by an Islamist-led coalition. U.S. Representatives Cory Mills and Marlin Stutzman, both Republicans, spearheaded the diplomatic engagement.

During their visit, the lawmakers engaged in a critical dialogue with Syria's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa. Topics of discussion included the enduring U.S. sanctions and Syria's relationship with Iran. Stutzman emphasized the importance of open communication with international leaders, despite political controversies.

The visit, organized by the Syrian American Alliance for Peace and Prosperity, also included a tour of war-torn areas and meetings with religious leaders. The lawmakers aim to prevent Syria from aligning with adversaries like Russia and China while promoting robust governance and peace in the region.

