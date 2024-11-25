Mozambique Unrest: Security Forces Clash with Protesters

Human Rights Watch reported on Monday that Mozambique security forces have been involved in the killing of at least 10 children while trying to quell protests after a disputed presidential election. This has sparked international outcry, highlighting the severity of the situation in the southern African nation.

The protests erupted after the ruling party's candidate was declared the winner of the October 9 election, amid accusations of fraudulent activities. This unrest has led to the detention of hundreds of minors, a situation that violates international law and further escalates tensions in the country.

The election victory of Daniel Chapo has extended the ruling party's control, but the opposition claims of fraud and subsequent political killings have fueled the largest demonstrations against the regime in recent history. The rising death toll casts a spotlight on severe governance challenges in Mozambique.

