Jiribam Officer Resignation Sparks Protests Amidst Ethnic Unrest
The resignation of Jiribam officer Sagapam Ibotombi Singh has been accepted following the violent aftermath of ethnic unrest in Manipur involving the abduction and killing of several women and children. The incident has led to heightened tensions, with protests targeting residences of ministers and MLAs.
The Manipur police have officially accepted the resignation of Jiribam officer in charge, Sagapam Ibotombi Singh, amidst the backdrop of violent protests that have rocked the region. The officer resigned shortly after the horrific abduction and killing of six Meitei women and children by militants.
The violence erupted in Jiribam on November 11, when these abductions took place during a confrontation with Kuki-Zo militants. Singh, transferred from the Jiribam police station just days prior, cited 'unavoidable family circumstances' as his reason for leaving the force.
Protests have subsequently erupted with demonstrators targeting the homes of ministers and MLAs in the Imphal Valley districts. With an ongoing history of ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis, which has claimed over 258 lives since last May, the tensions continue to escalate, leaving thousands homeless.
