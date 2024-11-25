Jiribam Officer Resignation Sparks Protests Amidst Ethnic Unrest

The Manipur police have officially accepted the resignation of Jiribam officer in charge, Sagapam Ibotombi Singh, amidst the backdrop of violent protests that have rocked the region. The officer resigned shortly after the horrific abduction and killing of six Meitei women and children by militants.

The violence erupted in Jiribam on November 11, when these abductions took place during a confrontation with Kuki-Zo militants. Singh, transferred from the Jiribam police station just days prior, cited 'unavoidable family circumstances' as his reason for leaving the force.

Protests have subsequently erupted with demonstrators targeting the homes of ministers and MLAs in the Imphal Valley districts. With an ongoing history of ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kukis, which has claimed over 258 lives since last May, the tensions continue to escalate, leaving thousands homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)