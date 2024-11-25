Ceasefire Within Reach: Israel and Hezbollah Edge Closer to Agreement
Efforts to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah are intensifying as Israeli and Lebanese officials express optimism about a potential agreement. The negotiations, mediated by the U.S., could lead to an Israeli military withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the deployment of Lebanese army troops in the border region.
Israeli officials announced on Monday that the country's cabinet would meet on Tuesday to discuss a potential ceasefire deal with Hezbollah. A Lebanese official reported that Washington indicated an agreement might be reached imminently.
Despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes, progress has been made in negotiations. Both Israeli and Lebanese officials have expressed cautious optimism, while the U.S. has been actively mediating talks between the parties.
The agreement could lead to an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and deployment of Lebanese troops along the border. Diplomats are focusing on implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which called for de-escalation after the 2006 conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
