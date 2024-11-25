CBI Cracks Down on Licensing Inspector in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Devinder Kumar, a licensing inspector from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Shahdara branch, for allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to officials, Kumar demanded Rs 60,000 to de-seal a shop in the area.

Following a complaint from the shop owner, the CBI conducted a preliminary investigation, set a trap, and captured Kumar in the act of accepting the bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)