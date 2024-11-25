CBI Cracks Down on Licensing Inspector in Bribery Scandal
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Devinder Kumar, a licensing inspector with the MCD Shahdara, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000. Kumar was accused of demanding the bribe to de-seal a shop. CBI verified the complaint and arrested him during a sting operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:13 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Devinder Kumar, a licensing inspector from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Shahdara branch, for allegedly accepting a bribe.
According to officials, Kumar demanded Rs 60,000 to de-seal a shop in the area.
Following a complaint from the shop owner, the CBI conducted a preliminary investigation, set a trap, and captured Kumar in the act of accepting the bribe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
