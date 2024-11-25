Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Licensing Inspector in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Devinder Kumar, a licensing inspector with the MCD Shahdara, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000. Kumar was accused of demanding the bribe to de-seal a shop. CBI verified the complaint and arrested him during a sting operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:13 IST
CBI Cracks Down on Licensing Inspector in Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Devinder Kumar, a licensing inspector from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Shahdara branch, for allegedly accepting a bribe.

According to officials, Kumar demanded Rs 60,000 to de-seal a shop in the area.

Following a complaint from the shop owner, the CBI conducted a preliminary investigation, set a trap, and captured Kumar in the act of accepting the bribe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024