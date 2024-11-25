Left Menu

TMC Pushes for Manipur Debate and Adani Inquiry Amid Winter Session

The Trinamool Congress plans to raise unrest in Manipur during Parliament's winter session, focusing on debate rather than disruption. They're concerned about economic issues, women's safety, and India's political atmosphere, deciding to abstain from INDIA bloc's Adani Group protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:32 IST
In the upcoming winter session of Parliament, the Trinamool Congress is set to foreground the ongoing unrest in Manipur. Emphasizing dialogue over disruption, the party aims to press the central government for intervention and accountability amid growing ethnic violence.

While the TMC intends to highlight Manipur's issues, it remains undecided on aligning with the INDIA bloc MPs' protests centered around alleged Adani Group corruption. This strategic decision was discussed in a national executive meeting chaired by TMC's Mamata Banerjee, focusing on broader Northeast unrest.

Apart from political turmoil, TMC will address economic concerns such as rising living costs and withheld funds. Women's safety legislation also features high on their agenda, underscoring a multi-faceted approach to the winter session.

